CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LG via Amazon

It's hot out there. To help beat the heat, the CBS Essentials team has been thinking of ways to keep you cool all summer 2023. Not only have we found the best window air conditioners and the best cooling fans, we've rounded up the best portable air conditioners in 2023. A portable air conditioner is a wonderful solution to all this summer heat. A portable AC unit can cool specific areas that need it most, making them an excellent choice for bed rooms, offices, dining areas and even bathrooms.

These devices are also considerably easier to assemble than traditional window AC units. Most portable air conditioners use an exhaust hose to vent hot air outside. This makes them a convenient option for renters that can't alter their living space or just people who don't want to go through the hassle of setting up a whole thing.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have rounded up the best portable air conditioners in 2023. These portable AC units all have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive customer reviews. Plus, we've even found a bunch on sale! If you're looking to stay cool this summer, check out the best portable air conditioners below.

Rintuf 12800 BTU portable air conditioner

Rintuf via Amazon

This 4.1-star-rated portable air conditioner features 360-degree wheels and two handles to easily maneuver it from room to room. This 12800 BTU AC includes three speeds and can also serve as a dehumidifier or a fan. Includes an installation kit with an exhaust hose, window kit, adapter and connector.

"Beyond my expectations, it also features wide-angle oscillation, which evenly distributes the cool air throughout the room. Its quiet design is truly surprising, as it doesn't produce any noise disturbance when in use. Additionally, it comes with a 24-hour timer, making it very convenient to use," says an Amazon customer.

Rintuf 12800 BTU portable air conditioner, $350 (regularly $400)

Dokoworld 12000 BTU portable AC unit

Dokoworld via Amazon

This 4.8-star-rated portable AC unit features a remote control so you can turn it on or off right from your bed or couch. It has four casters and a rear handle for easy moving. Plus, its exhaust duct can be easily installed in any movable window. It offers three modes - cooling, dehumidification and a fan mode with high and low speed settings.

"Probably one of the best portable AC units, especially considering the price and ease of use to install ... We are extremely happy so far with this purchase. It cooled down the room very fast, and it's comfortably cool even into the bathroom area. Can highly recommend," says an Amazon reviewer.

Dokoworld 12000 BTU portable AC unit, $290 (regularly $350)

Amazon Basics 13,000 BTU portable air conditioner

Amazon Basics

Amazon makes a portable air conditioner and Amazon customers love it. The four-star-rated unit features rolling wheels and side handles to help move it from room to room. Exhaust hot air through a window with the unit's expandable outtake hose. The unit comes with a venting kit with sealing, side panel leaf covers, bracket and instructions.

It features three speeds, three cooling settings and an automatic timer.

"This a/c unit was perfect - no drilling through windows to vent, etc. very simple to set up and in the blazing heat quickly cools the sunroom to a perfect temperature," says an Amazon customer. "Also since it's portable, it's quite easy to move it. Simply awesome and highly recommend purchasing if you do not want the hassle of drilling, etc."

Amazon Basics 13,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $471

LG 7,000 BTU portable air conditioner

LG via Amazon

This portable air conditioner is ideal for cooling rooms up to 350 square feet. The unit features two cooling fan speeds and a 24-hour timer. The auto-swing air vent helps direct the flow of air where it's needed. If there is a power outage, the auto-restart feature will automatically turn your unit back on when power is restored.

This portable device is on rolling casters. It also includes an LCD remote control, an easy window venting installation kit and a removable filter.

LG 7,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $329 (regularly $460)

DuraComfort 12000 BTU smart portable air conditioner

DuraComfort via Amazon

This portable AC unit is drain free! Any water is auto-evaporated, so there is no need to use additional drain hose. Unlike the other units on this list, you can start or stop cooling, change the mode or set the temperature anytime on this portable AC by using the DuraComfort App.

DuraComfort 12000 BTU smart portable air conditioner, $370 with coupon (regularly $470)

Ferrisa portable air conditioner fan



Ferrisa via Amazon

Looking for something portable that will also keep you cool at home or in the office? While it likely won't cool your whole room, this 4.2-star-rated air conditioning fan features a 600ML water tank that can blow cold air for up to eight hours when full. Should the water run out, the device will continue to blow fan air. The device is equipped with an LED light that can be set to multiple colors.

"Obviously, this unit is not meant to be a full-room A/C or cooler. It's designed to be more of a personal unit to be used in close quarters. I bought this to have at my desk in an apartment with no A/C, and I think it works great. It's plugged into and powered by my computer through a USB cord, which makes it perfect for my work space," says an Amazon reviewer.

Ferrisa portable air conditioner fan, $30 (regularly $42)

Related content from CBS Essentials