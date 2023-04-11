CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The weather is warming up, and that means it's time to get your patio ready for summer. Retire your old, beat-up patio furniture and start the warmer seasons off with some comfortable new patio furniture. Amazon has a ton of great patio furniture to choose from, including patio sets, patio coolers, patio heaters and more.

Best patio furniture on Amazon

Explore the top patio furniture sets and options on Amazon.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set

This three-piece patio set is Amazon's top choice for patio furniture. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent patio furniture option.

It's available in three colors.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set, $150

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set

If you love to host gatherings on your patio, this may be just the set for you. You get plenty of seating with this seven-piece set, which includes two armchairs, two ottomans, a three-seat couch, a loveseat and a table. The furniture pieces are all made with all-weather wicker and anti-rust steel frames to stand up to all weather conditions throughout the year.

Choose from four cushion colors.

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set, $950

Emma and Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set

This all-in-one patio set comes with an umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.

Emma and Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set with umbrella table and 4 folding chairs, $190

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing



Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity and pairs well with a C-stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use as well.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $55 (reduced from $60)

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar



This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials.

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $170 (reduced from $309)

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater

If you enjoy lounging on the patio at night, you may want to invest in a patio heater.

This 4.5-star-rated heater has 47,000 BTUs of heat output and ignites with the push of a button. There's a knob to control the intensity of the heat. This heater automatically turns off if it tips over. Plus, it has built-in wheels, so it's easy to move. Find it in four colors.

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater, $220

Tangkula 5-piece patio bar rattan furniture set

This 4.2-star-rated outdoor patio set features four cushioned stools and a table with built-in storage, all crafted with a weather-resistant rattan-wrapped steel frame.

Tangkula 5-piece patio bar rattan furniture set, $320 (reduced from $380)

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80-quart)

There's nothing quite like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Keep a chilled one within arms reach with this rolling outdoor patio cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine colors, ranging from simple black to a bold orange or lime.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $202 (reduced from $220)

