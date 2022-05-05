Best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon: Flowers, tech, beauty and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mother's Day is almost here - hard to believe because it's early this year, but the date is this Sunday, May 8. That means you're running out of time to find the perfect present for Mom. Luckily, there are plenty of great Mother's Day gift options available on Amazon with ultra-fast shipping. Whether you're shopping for your mother, the mother of your children or any other mother in your life, Amazon has top products from Samsung, Apple, Glow Recipe, Lululemon, Rituals and more that Mom will love.

Read on for the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon. Our list covers a variety of budgets and interests. Whether Mom is into reading, skincare or the latest and greatest tech, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Sunday, May 8.

Aura Carver Luxe HD smart digital picture frame

Aura Store via Amazon

This luxe-looking digital frame allows you to upload, share and display photos with your mom, grandma, aunties and more across Aura's collaborative photo sharing app.

The best part of this gift is that it can be preloaded with precious memories -- and even your recipient's Wi-Fi information. Once your mom turns on the frame, she can see personalized messages and photos in HD 1920x1200 resolution.

Aura Carver Luxe HD smart digital picture frame, $159 (reduced from $199)

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card



Amazon

This Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card, too.

Amazon Mother's Day e-gift card

And don't forget, there's a special gift-card deal at Amazon for first-time, gift-card buyers Get a $10 promotional credit when you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards in a single order now through May 6. Be sure to use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout to get the deal.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Mother's Day cards from Hallmark

Amazon

Picking the right Mother's Day card is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of Hallmark greeting cards for Mother's Day that can arrive in Mom's mailbox as soon as the day after you place the order. There are even special pop-up Mother's Day cards with sound and motion, like the one seen above ($12).

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, blue and the special Apple shade called Product(Red). If you're not familiar with Product(Red), then you (and Mom!) should know that a portion of your purchase of an Apple item in Product(Red) helps support the Global Fund's HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 support programs. Whichever case you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands, and watch faces available for Mom.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $329 on Amazon, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $429. (Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.)

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 and up (reduced from $499)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

Amazon

If Mom has been hinting at wanting an air fryer, now's the time to buy. The No. 1-selling Amazon air fryer is in stock right now. The Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions -- the better to prepare your food at the best temperature, and deliver the most crisp and crunch. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole five-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"This thing is so easy to clean and use," a verified-purchase customer wrote on Amazon. "It has made cooking bacon the easiest thing ever, it's great for reheating items or using it as a mini oven. It becomes a must-have item after you've gotten used to adding it to your cooking accessories. I'll always have an air fryer from now on in my kitchen."

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $100 (regularly $119)

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag

Lululemon via Amazon

Lululemon's super-popular Everywhere belt bag is available at Amazon (though it's cheaper if you order direct from Lululemon). The water-repellent bag can be worn like a fanny pack, or like a cross-body bag. It features multiple zippered pockets, including a secret interior pocket for your important items such as a phone or your identification.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag, $38

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Want to give Mom a floral gift that lasts longer than a standard bouquet? Soho Floral Arts offers preserved "eternity roses" that last for as many as three years. Amazon reviewers say the roses, available in four colors, really do last, and are beautiful to put on display. That said, they also also note that these preserved roses don't have the same smell as fresh roses, so you might want to pick up some rose oil to add fragrance.

These flowers make a great last-minute Mother's Day gift: The gift box delivers to many addresses in a single day.

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count), $43

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a mirrored vase (12 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Looking for an even more glamorous flower arrangement? This 12-count collection of preserved eternity roses comes in an attractive mirrored vase with pave accents, and never needs watering. All this makes it a beautiful decorative accent piece for Mom's home that will last for years.

Soho Floral Arts extra large mirrored vase (12 count), $150

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

If she's a bookworm, gift her the Kindle Paperwhite, which stores thousands of titles. Spend a bit more for one without ads. The latest Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, offers up to 10 weeks of battery life and delivers 20% faster page turns. As always, it reads like real paper, even in the sunshine.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set

Amazon

Pamper Mom with products from Rituals in an Indian rose and sweet almond oil scent. This gift set comes with a foaming shower gel, shampoo, body cream, exfoliating body scrub and hand wash.

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set, $37

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper

Amazon

Add to the spa-day theme with a new pair of slippers. These affordable (and fluffy) slippers from Dearfoams have a molded foot bed. They come in three neutral colors, as well, if that's more Mom's speed.

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper, $25 and up

Glow Recipe gift set

Amazon

Upgrade her skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. The set features Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products deploy watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $55

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

A cut above the basic Snuggie, this 4.8-star-rated wearable blanket is plush, comfortable and an Amazon bestseller.

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket, $50

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

Amazon

Surprise Mom with a drink delivery on Mother's Day from Whole Foods. We suggest Juneshine's Hard Kombucha in blood orange mint -- it's great for happy hour.

Juneshine Hard Kombucha, blood orange mint, $15

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream

Amazon

Need an add-on gift? Then pick up Ranavat's luxurious Natural Sacred Rose hand cream. Apart from coming in a beautiful tube, it has a lovely scent of roses from Pushkar, India -- a city known for its rose gardens.

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream, $32

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee

Amazon

Assuming Mom covets her coffee, a pack from Bean & Bean makes for an ideal Mother's Day gift because the company was actually founded by a mother-daughter duo. The brand operates four cafes in New York City and New Jersey, and roasts its coffee beans in Queens, New York. The Costa Rica Las Lajas red honey coffee has notes of strawberry, watermelon, vanilla and orange.

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee, $17

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Wow Mom with a brand new big screen. What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you've used the set's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room, and see a stunning piece from Renoir. And we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life.)

Amazon has Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV models on sale right now.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (reduced from $948)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (reduced from $1,198)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $2,198 (reduced from $2,698)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

If you're gifting a mom who works and works out from home, upgrade her home-fitness journey with this indoor cycling bike. The Yosuda indoor cycling bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There's a water-bottle holder, too. Wheels allow it to be easily moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $247 after coupon (reduced from $440)

