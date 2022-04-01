5 best accent chairs for adding a pop of color to your space

Watch CBS News

Heatherfield Chair
Accent chairs make a design statement while offering another seating option. Anthropologie

With the simple addition of a colorful, modern accent chair, you can spice up any living space. These chairs can add color, texture and prints to a living room, guest room or family room, while also offering another comfortable spot to sit. Best of all, there are great accent chair options for every budget -- and you don't need to visit a furniture store in person to buy them.

Below, a selection of well-reviewed accent chairs that add a pop of color to any space, selected from Wayfair, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters and more popular retailers. The following chairs are available in a range of colors and prints, and at a variety of price points.

Floria velvet chair

Floria Velvet Chair
Urban Outfitters

This velvet, tri-leg chair is an Urban Outfitters bestseller and comes in eight colors and prints. It makes a statement with its special wrapped and folded structure.

Floria velvet chair, $499

$499 at Urban Outfitters

Heatherfield chair

Heatherfield Chair
Anthropologie

This custom velvet chair is in a primrose pink with ash wood legs. It features caning and brass accents. This pretty chair is ready to ship in other color combinations, but for this made-to-order finish, expect a delivery in September.

Heatherfield chair, $1,448

$1,448 at Anthropologie

Lulu and Georgia Sharnee accent chair

Sharnee Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia

For a midcentury look, pick up this chair from Lulu and Georgia with a cylinder-shaped backrest. It has a black matte frame and velveteen seat that comes in two colors.

Lulu and Georgia Sharnee accent chair, $1,398

$1,398 at Lulu and Georgia

Gregory 26-inch-wide tufted-velvet side chair

Gold Flamingo Gregory wide tufted velvet side chair
Wayfair

This velvet side chair is for the bold. It has glam gold-hue legs, and is available in a whopping 17 colors.

"It is nice and wide, and the back curves around in a way that makes it incredibly cozy and comfortable to lean back and relax," reviewer Alicia says.

Gregory 26-inch-wide tufted-velvet side chair, $240

$240 at Wayfair

Anthropologie velvet Tanya petite accent chair

Anthropologie velvet Tanya petite accent chair
Anthropologie

You can't miss this colorful, floral-print, petite accent chair when you walk into a room. Between its vibrant colors and velvet texture, this chair makes an undeniable splash. This chair is for patient shoppers only, as it's on backorder until June 6.

Anthropologie velvet Tanya petite accent chair, $598

$598 at Anthropologie

First published on April 1, 2022 / 12:40 PM

