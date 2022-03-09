Apple Watch Series 7 is back on sale: What you need to know (and where to get the best deal)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple's latest smartwatch, and it comes with features like improved build and a bigger, better display Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7, Apple's latest watch model, has racked up rave reviews from users. With updates like a bigger screen, faster charging capability and better build, it's a practical upgrade for many Apple Watch owners. The smartwatch starts at $399 if you buy direct from Apple, the same price as its predecessor, though Amazon has the device for $50 off right now following the Apple Spring Event.

Top products in this article:

Best Apple watch deal: Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $350 (reduced from $400)

Best budget Apple Watch: Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $249 (reduced from $279)

Best refurbished Apple Series 6 deal: Apple Watch Series 6 (refurbished), $259

The Apple Watch Series 7 is more of an iterative update, but it does have those marquee features that many users will find appealing. With narrower bezels compared to older models, this smartwatch has an OLED display that's 20% bigger than that on the Apple Watch Series 6 and 50% bigger than on the Apple Watch Series 3. This larger, always-on display is also 70% brighter now when your wrist is down and now has a crack-resistant front crystal over 50% thicker than that of the Series 6.

The Series 7 also boasts 33% faster charging and an IP6X certification that means it's not only water-resistant but dust-resistant as well. The Series 7 keeps many of the Series 6's vital features, including a blood oxygen sensor and electrodes that can take an ECG on-demand and provide alerts when it detects an irregular heartbeat.

Apple Watch Series 7: $349

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available.

The base model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $349 right now on Amazon and at Walmart, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $449. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 (reduced from $499)

The best deals on older Apple Watch models

If the Apple Watch Series 7 is a little too pricey for you, consider one of the older models, which are still available: the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 3: $169 and up

Best Buy

If just the basics will do, pick up the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3. It is water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors heart rate, sends irregular heart rhythm notifications and has an altimeter. It also has an emergency SOS option to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38 mm), $169 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $199 (reduced from $229)

Apple Watch SE: $249 and up

Walmart

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE connects to cellular (requires activation and a monthly fee), which means that you can use it to make calls, send texts, stream music and much more, even without your phone nearby. Its Retina display is 30% larger than the display on the Series 3. It also has fall detection (great for older adults) and many other additional features.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $249 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (40 mm), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (refurbished): $259 and up

Walmart

In addition to the features of the SE, the Series 6 comes in a ton of colors, as well as a choice between an aluminum, stainless steel or titanium construction. It also boasts a built-in blood oxygen sensor for on-demand or background readings and electrodes that can take an ECG at any time and warn of heartbeat irregularities. Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

Apple no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6 itself, and you'll be hard pressed to find a new-in-package model cheaper than you'll find the Apple Watch Series 7 new at Amazon. That said, if you're willing to settle for a refurbished watch, you can find a few Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon.

Prices for refurbished Apple Watches vary by color. The best best refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 deal on Amazon is for the silver aluminum color (GPS version) -- it's just $259 right now. If you want to add cellular functionality, the space grey color with a black sport band can be had for $299 refurbished, while the silver aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 with a white sport band is $305 refurbished.

Apple Watch Series 6 (refurbished), $259 and up (reduced from $340)

Don't forget to pick up extra Apple Watch bands

Apple

Apple Watches are very versatile. Looks-wise, not only can you swap out Apple Watch faces to match your mood, outfit and activity, but you can also switch out the bands as well. These Apple Watch bands let you keep the look of your Apple Watch fresh and appropriate with their different colors, style and material. Plus, using them is a snap -- literally.

