Apple Watch Series 7: What you need to know (and where to get the best deal)

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple's latest smartwatch, and it comes with features like improved build and a bigger, better display

Apple's latest watch model, the Apple Watch Series 7, has racked up rave reviews from users praising its bigger screen, faster charging and better build. The smartwatch starts at $399 if you buy direct from Apple, the same price as its predecessor, though both Walmart and Amazon have the device for $50 off right now.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is more of an iterative update, but it still has a couple of marquee features that make it worth the upgrade. This smartwatch has narrower bezels compared to older models, which allows for a larger OLED display -- specifically, 20% bigger than the Apple Watch Series 6 display and 50% bigger than that on the Apple Watch Series 3. This always-on display is also 70% brighter now when your wrist is down and now has a crack-resistant front crystal that's over 50% thicker than that of the Series 6.

Beyond the display improvements, the Series 7 boasts 33% faster charging and an IP6X certification that means it's now resistant to dust. The Series 7 keeps many of the Series 6's vital features, including a blood oxygen sensor and electrodes that can take an ECG on-demand and provide alerts when it detects an irregular heartbeat.

Apple Watch Series 7: $349 and up

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match from Apple's new bands and watch faces. The base model sells for $349, or upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $100 more (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 and up

The best deals on older Apple Watch models

If the Apple Watch Series 7 is a little too pricey for you, consider one of the older models, which are still available: the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 3: $169 and up

Best Buy

If just the basics will do, pick up the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3. It is water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors heart rate, sends irregular heart rhythm notifications and has an altimeter. It also has an emergency SOS option to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38 mm), $169 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $199

Apple Watch SE: $270 and up

Walmart

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE connects to cellular (requires activation and a monthly fee), which means that you can use it to make calls, send texts, stream music and much more, even without your phone nearby. Its Retina display is 30% larger than the display on the Series 3. It also has fall detection (great for older adults) and many other additional features.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $270

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (40 mm), $329

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS: $399

Walmart

In addition to the features of the SE, the Series 6 comes in a ton of colors, as well as a choice between an aluminum, stainless steel or titanium construction. It also boasts a built-in blood oxygen sensor for on-demand or background readings and electrodes that can take an ECG at any time and warn of heartbeat irregularities. Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm), $399

