We just found Apple iPad tablets on sale for $199, their lowest price ever

Apple

As part of Amazon's pre-Labor Day sale, here's a chance to own a brand-new, Wi-Fi-only Apple iPad (9th Generation) tablet with 64GB of internal storage for just $199. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular entry-level tablet. Based on more than 66,800 customer reviews on Amazon, the iPad (9th Generation) has earned 4.8 stars out of five, so you know people love it.

The ninth-generation iPad is not the most current version -- it features the slightly older Apple A13 Bionic processor. But the tablet does run the same version of iPadOS and comes with the same collection of apps as the current iPad models. This tablet is equipped with a 10.2 inch (2,160 x 1,620 pixel resolution) Retina touchscreen display, along with a 12MP front camera and 8MP rear camera. The battery lasts for about 10 hours per charge. Choose between a space gray or silver casing color.

This iPad is the perfect starter tablet for kids and teens heading back to school, or anyone who wants to enjoy the capabilities of an iPad without paying top-dollar for an Apple iPad Pro or iPad Air.

You can purchase the ninth-generation Apple iPad from Amazon for $199 -- that's 40% off -- but only for a limited time. Or upgrade to the Wi-Fi + cellular model for $329.

The best accessories to add to your new Apple iPad

To expand the capabilities of the iPad (9th Generation) tablet, you can pair it with the optional Apple Pencil stylus ($69), Apple Smart Keyboard ($134) and the $89 Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds. You should also check out our roundup of the 12 best Apple iPad accessories.

How to shop for an Apple iPad

If you're confused about which Apple iPad model is best for you or the person you're shopping for, be sure to check out or easy-to-understand, 2024 Apple iPad buyer's guide. It explains the differences and similarities between all of the currently available iPad models.