Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Attention shoppers, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here! As part of the mega-sales event, Amazon is offering deals on Ninja cookware and kitchen appliances. We've searched Amazon for the best deals you can shop now on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances. We found sales on blenders, air fryers and cookware sets!

Ninja's cookware and small kitchen appliances are consistently top-rated on Amazon. Right now, you can score some great deals on a wide range of Ninja kitchen products. Consider treating yourself to a multi-purpose air fryer to make family dinners a bit easier, or a new blender for summer smoothies.

Below are the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ninja kitchen appliances.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ninja cookware and appliances

Start shopping the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers, and more right now. These deals are slated to run 'til about week after Prime Day, through Wednesday, July 19, 2022.

Ninja professional blender: $90

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $90

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries. The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 2-piece fry pan set: $90

This two-piece fry pan set from Ninja includes one 10.25-inch fry pan and one 12-inch fry pan. The two pans can be stacked for easy storage. Both pans are made of a durable anti-scratch and nonstick material. They are oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $291

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer: $230

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer has a large capacity, making it ideal for family meals. This versatile appliance can pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, steam and more. It includes a smart thermometer feature that provides more accurate food temperature readings.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

