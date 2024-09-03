Save big on Dewalt tools at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With fall on the horizon, now's the perfect time to buy new tools for your upcoming projects. Even better, Dewalt tools are currently on sale at Amazon.

Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a pro, Dewalt offers a range of high-quality tools suitable for any project. During this sale, you can find items like cordless drills, power saws and tool accessories at super-low prices, with many options under $50.

Best Dewalt tool deals to shop right now

These Dewalt tools can help you complete your summer projects and start fall ones. If you want to finally get that task done, make repairs and do some home improvement, there's no better way than by using high-quality Dewalt tools to do it. They're on sale now, but it might not last.

Dewalt toolbox: 11% off



If you already have everything you need in the tool shed, then this extra-large toolbox from Dewalt is perfect. Stay organized and save space with this quality toolbox, which is both water-resistant and debris-resistant. It comes with fixed dividers to fit all your drills and bits, and is made with rust-resistant, heavy-duty metal hinges.

It's just $37 at Amazon now, reduced from $42.

"Lots of space for tools," an Amazon reviewer who is studying to be a silversmith, says. "I no longer have to empty all of my tools out and then put them all back in, to go to my class. I leave everything in my stack and it keeps me organized and I don't forget things that I need for class."

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander: 38% off

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable, eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover.

Ge this orbital sander for just $111 (regularly $179).

"As I've gotten more into woodworking, I decided to upgrade to this, and man, is it a step up," an Amazon customer says. "The vibration is much better than the Makita, the battery life is much better than the Black and Decker, the pad system holds well, and the dust bag system is very easy to remove and clean out.

"Love it. A real pleasure to work with. Not too loud, vibration is minimal, and easy to clean. The 20V battery system is great."

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit: 33% off



This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can tackle big projects or fit into tight spaces with a two-speed transmission and a secure grip. This model is ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.

Get this combo kit for just $159 at Amazon, regularly $239.

"The cordless drill and impact driver are powerful and efficient, making light work of even the toughest tasks," an Amazon reviewer says. "Whether I'm driving screws or drilling into tough materials, they handle everything flawlessly.

"The battery life is impressive too, with two batteries included, I rarely run out of power during a busy workday."

Dewalt table saw: 18% off



This table saw includes a 10-inch, 24-tooth carbide blade, a rolling stand, a push stick, a miter gauge, a rip fence, two blade wrenches and a blade guard assembly manual. Its rolling stand is designed for easy set up and breakdown. Its rack and pinion telescoping fence system can make fast, smooth and accurate fence adjustments.

It's on sale for $549 (regularly $669).

More Dewalt tool deals

Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.