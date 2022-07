Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, July 27th, 2022 Rendon Brush fire destroys 3 homes and damages another 5, Chalk Mountain fire now 40% contained, Dallas Police arrest suspect in North Central Expressway assault, New video released shows Love Field Airport shooting, Want to feel safer at the airport? Bring less baggage, stay aware of your surroundings, Mega-millions goes unclaimed for the 29th night in a row, Things to do, and not to do if you win the lottery