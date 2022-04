Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, April 13th, 2022 23 hurt after strong storms tear through Salado, Manhunt underway for NYC subway shooting person of interest, Police search for mother of Dallas child that was shot and killed, Radio host, Justin Frazell, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a 17 year old, More backlog expected at the southern border after Governor Abbott's orders for enhanced inspections, New Astroworld documentary to premiere in Dallas Today