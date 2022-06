Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, June 15th, 2022 Watauga church under scrutiny for comment calling for the execution of members of the LGBTQ+ community, Gunman named in Duncanville summer camp shooting, Texas DPS denies troopers waited in hallway during school shooting in Uvalde, Gun legislation gaining bi-partisan support, BTS taking a break to work on solo projects, Backstreet Boys in North Texas tonight at Toyota Music Factory