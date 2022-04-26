Watch CBS News

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, April 26th, 2022

Supreme court to hear 'Remain in Mexico' case, Chemirmir trial continues today, FDA approves Remdesivir usage to treat COVID in young patients, Sponsoring refugees is now possible through a new program, National pretzel day
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.