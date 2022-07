Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, July 26th, 2022 Irving ISD dissolves dozens of leadership positions amidst teacher shortage, City of Fort Worth hosts public meeting on future of short-term rentals, Lawmakers call on White House to step up response to Monkeypox, New COVID surge increases number of cases, hospitalizations in North Texas, New women's healthcare resource in Denton, Protect your home before the threat of a fire occurs, National coffee milkshake day!