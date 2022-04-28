Watch CBS News

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, April 28th, 2022

Trevor Reed confirmed to be on U.S. soil after landing in San Antonio, Fort Worth PD and Axon Enterprises 74 million dollar tech agreement, Arrest made in Dallas 6 year old cold case murder, Garland ISD gives teachers a pay raise
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.