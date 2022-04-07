Watch CBS News

Your Thursday Evening Headlines for April 7

Thursday Evening's Top Stories: Fewer than 1,000 Texans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, new criminal charges have been filed for a Dallas man whose 3-year-old son was shot and killed and Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson makes history.
