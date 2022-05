Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, May 12th, 2022 Grocery store prices stay high, nearly 10% higher last month than April of last year, Dallas city council passes ordinance that would ban dog and cat sales, 3 oath keepers plead guilty, testify against group leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, Two years and three months later, one million Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament on CBS this weekend