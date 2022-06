Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 9th, 2022 Televised hearings on Jan 6th capitol assault tonight, CDC changes Monkeypox guidance and removes masks due to confusion, Survey from the teachers' union 'Texas AFT' says 90% of employees are worried about a shooting happening at their school, 'Stop the Bleed' training program prepares people for an emergency response situation, At long last, Fort Worth is getting an HEB, DART rail maintenance affecting your commute