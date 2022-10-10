Watch CBS News

Your Monday Morning Headlines, October 10th, 2022

Today marks 6 years since the disappearance of Typhenie Johnson. Fort Worth demonstrators call for the legalization of marijuana. Police say a man is in the hospital after crashing into a building in Fort Worth overnight.
