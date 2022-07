Your Monday Morning Headlines, July 25th, 2022 Apartment roof collapse leaves dozens without a home in Dallas, Lawsuit alleges a Dallas Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on customers, 3 children shot and injured in a Balch Springs road rage incident, Chalk Mountain fire continues in Somervell County, Summer break is almost over with some student returning to the classroom as early as next week, Mega millions jackpot remains unclaimed and the next drawing is tomorrow night