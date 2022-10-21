Watch CBS News

Your Friday Morning Headlines, October 21st, 2022

A former Keller police officer pleads guilty to official oppression. Grapevine parents are concerned after a former school employee was arrested for indecency with a child. This weekend is your last chance to visit Big Tex for the season!
