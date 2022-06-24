Your Friday Morning Headlines, June 24th, 2022 US Senate passes bipartisan gun bill, Judge approved a settlement of over one billion dollars for the victims of the Surfside building collapse a year ago, CDC advisory panel authorizes Moderna vaccine for 6 -17 year olds, Tarrant County deputy is recovering after being injured in a standoff that ended with a house on fire and one person dead, Judge orders the city of McKinney to pay a woman after a destructive SWAT raid on her home, Mavs trade draft pick in 3 team deal and acquires Christian Wood, Ketchup ice pops