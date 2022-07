Your Friday Morning Headlines, July 22nd, 2022 Dallas county has first heat-related death, Wildfires in Sommervell and Palo Pinto Counties are still being worked on by firefighters, Biden tests positive for COVID, is taking Paxlovid as treatment, New video shows moment that a house in Plano exploded, Four men indicted in semi-truck smuggling operation that killed 53 people in San Antonio, Chief candy officer position offers a six digit salary