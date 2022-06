Your Friday Afternoon Headlines, June 24th, 2022 Judge approved settlement of over one billion dollars for the victims of the Surfside collapse a year ago, CDC advisory panel authorizes Moderna vaccine for 6 -17 year olds, Wanted murder suspect from Dallas re-arrested by police, Judge orders the city of McKinney to pay a woman after a destructive SWAT raid on her home, 'Speed bump olympics' on TikTok, Fort Worth Zoo gorilla beating his chest and beating the heat