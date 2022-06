Your Friday Afternoon Headlines, June 17th, 2022 Record-setting power usage expected to test the Oncor grid, Fort Worth police gun buyback June 27th - 30th, Former Arlington officer charged with murder, Dallas Summer Safety campaign aims to keep teens busy and safe, It's an Ozone Action Day but what is it? Experts explain how increased pollution affects us, Miss Opal's annual walk for freedom, Texas A&M: Melons grown in Texas are supposed to be sweeter this year, Baylor developing a pill that would give the same benefits as working out