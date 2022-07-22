Your Friday Afternoon Headlines, July 22nd, 2022 Dallas county reports the first heat-related death this summer, Police officers are working to help firefighters that are spread thin to stop fires across the metroplex, Drought conditions worsen with parts of Tarrant, Parker, and all of Johnson counties in exceptional drought conditions, Poisonous plant found in Dallas at White Rock Lake, DoorDash alcohol delivery policy changes, Don't forget your ticket! The Mega Millions drawing is tonight, A job eating candy all day and a six-figure salary? Here's where you can apply