Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Sep. 20

Tuesday Evening's Top Stories: Fort Worth ISD apologizes to families after students were dropped off half a mile from their bus stop, today is National Voter Registration Day and a grassroots effort has saved the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.