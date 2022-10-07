Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 7

Friday Evening's Top Stories: Uvalde CISD suspends the entire district's police force, a Dallas County jury has found Billy Chemirmir guilty of capital murder and you're running out of time to register to vote.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.