Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 3

Monday Evening's Top Stories: Alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir is back in court, an update on the Palo Pinto brush fire and Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in North Texas today.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.