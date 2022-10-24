Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 24

Monday Evening's Top Stories: Dallas police give an update on the deadly hospital shooting, Monday is the first day of early voting in Texas and the man who sold a gun to the Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker has been sentenced.
