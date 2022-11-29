Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Nov. 29

Tuesday's Top Stories: Flu cases continue to infect North Texans at alarming rates and The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is currently operating on a skeleton staff as many of its journalists are protesting over pay and benefits.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.