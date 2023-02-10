Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Feb. 10

Friday's Top Stories: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to settle a major whistleblower case and the two suspects accused of selling fentanyl-poisoned pills to teens will stay locked up until trial.
