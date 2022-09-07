Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 7

Wednesday Evening's Top Stories: Stewart Rhodes is seeking a trial delay, two DPS troopers from Uvalde have been suspended with pay and the City of Dallas has formally recognized race as a factor that continues to fuel economic disparity.
