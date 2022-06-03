Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 3

Friday Night's Top Stories: The latest from Uvalde, the escaped inmate suspected of killing a family of five is dead and a Fort Worth judge has refused to change the start date for the murder trial against former police officer Aaron Dean.
