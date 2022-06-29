Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 29

Wednesday Evening's Top Stories: A massive crowd of abortion rights demonstrators flood the streets of Dallas, a new CBS poll sheds light on Texans' views on abortion and details have been released for Dallas' annual back-to-school fair.
