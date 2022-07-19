Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 19

Tuesday Evening's Top Stories: Two wildfires burning west of Fort Worth have burned a combined 4,500 acres, North Texas trains are having to slow down due to the heat and there has been a bit of relief for drivers at the pump recently.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.