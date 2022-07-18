Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 18

Monday Evening's Top Stories: North Texas law enforcement officials respond to the Texas House committee report on the Uvalde shooting, DISD is going to require clear backpacks next year and COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise.
