Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, August 4

Thursday Evening's Top Stories: Stunning accusations made in the murder trial of Yaser Said, the latest on the Uvalde mass shooting investigation and Dallas ISD is continuing its push to hire teachers as many kids head back to school.
