Best Of

Texas School Safety Center Director Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather reacts to Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Uvalde that killed 14 children.

Texas school safety official on Uvalde shooting Texas School Safety Center Director Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather reacts to Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Uvalde that killed 14 children.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On