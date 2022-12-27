Watch CBS News

Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day

The cancellations and chaos have also attracted the attention of the U.S. Department of Transportation, which says it is now investigating "whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan." No word yet when Southwest's operations will catch up. The airline said Monday evening in a press conference that customers would not be allowed to rebook before Dec. 31, 2022. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/travelers-beyond-frustrated-by-southwest-airlines-cancellations/
