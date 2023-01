Tim Buchanan, Aledo head football coach, talks about retirement decision. TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes also talks about Buchanan's retirement.

Sonny Dykes on Tim Buchanan retirement Tim Buchanan, Aledo head football coach, talks about retirement decision. TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes also talks about Buchanan's retirement.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On