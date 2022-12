Seasons of Changes hosts fourth annual toy giveaway in Arlington A North Texas nonprofit is making sure thousands of children across the metroplex have presents under the tree this Christmas. Seasons of Change, Inc. is hosting its fourth giveaway event in Arlington on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “This is our 11th annual CollaboGANZA,” said Seasons of Change executive director Tavian Harris. “It’s collaboration and extravaganza put together.”