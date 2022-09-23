Watch CBS News

Oh Baby! Madison Sawyer is pregnant!

Madison Sawyer has been helping you get up each morning for the past six years on CBS 11. You've watched as she moved home to Fort Worth, got engaged, and got married... and now, Madison has another big milestone to share!
