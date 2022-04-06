Best Of

Out of 198,947 mail-in ballots, 24,636 — 12.38% — were rejected.

Nearly 25,000 mail-in ballots rejected in Texas primary Out of 198,947 mail-in ballots, 24,636 — 12.38% — were rejected.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On