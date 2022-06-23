Watch CBS News

Hearing to remove judge in Aaron Dean trial

Lawyers for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean want the Tarrant County judge assigned to the case to recuse himself, claiming he has been hostile, rude and biased. Dean is accused of murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.
