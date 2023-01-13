'Healing, not healed:' Colleyville synagogue hostage standoff, 1 year later It's been one year since Jeffrey Cohen, Lawrence Schwartz, and Shane Woodward - along with their Rabbi, Charlie Cytron Walker - were held hostage at gunpoint for hours​ while praying during the Shabbat service on what should have been a quiet Saturday morning at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. "We're healing, we're not healed. We're getting there. I am permanently changed. I'm much more aware of my surroundings everywhere that I go. I'm much more on edge." Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/healing-not-healed-colleyville-synagogue-hostage-standoff-1-year-later/