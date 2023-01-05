Biden to visit El Paso in first trip to southern border as president President Biden will stop in El Paso before his trip to the Mexico City on Monday. It will be his first visit to the southern border as president. The news comes as the president outlines his strategy along the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday morning at the White House in what was his first speech solely focused on border policy. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/biden-to-visit-el-paso-in-first-trip-to-southern-border-as-president/