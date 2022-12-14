11 Days of Giving: Carter's House helps get those in need back on their feet Inside the Park South YMCA in Dallas, past the gym and down the stairs, you'll find Carter's House. "Bad times happen to everybody, and we're here to get you through that bad time," said Shawana Carter, the founder. She started the nonprofit to provide school uniforms, clothing and shoes for struggling families after experiencing hard times herself. "I remember what that felt like, being a parent and not being able to clothe your kids."