TCU's football team leaves for the CFP National Championship in LA
Hundreds of fans showed up to cheer on the team as they drove out to DFW Airport.
TCU is gearing up for its first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship game in more than 80 years on Monday, and Horned Frogs nation is invited to help commemorate the historic event.
Huge crowds are expected to show up and wish the team well as they get ready to face Georgia on Monday.
Frogs fans have a window of opportunity heading to LA for a once-in-a-lifetime weekend before the team takes the field.
Excitement continues to build for TCU fans as national championship game on Monday gets closer and closer.
Before the big game, many fans are getting prepared by buying TCU gear ahead of the game—whether you’re going to the game in-person or heading to a watch party.
When TCU takes on Georgia in the National Championship game, viewers across the country will be introduced to one of the most unique cheers in college football.
Caroline Vandergriff explains the history behind the Southwest Conference's oldest chant.
It's been 85 years since TCU last won a National Championship. Fans are confident that this is their year – and they said they'll do just about anything to see it in person.
Tickets for the College Football Playoff championship reach up to $25,000. Some TCU fans say they will pay anything to see their team play.
The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and are now heading to the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in California.
TCU became the first team to begin the season unranked and make it into the finals after defeating Michigan at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix 51-45.
The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there.
These TCU fans hit the road to watch the team play in Arizona on New Year's Eve.
There is no doubt that fans are excited to see the game in person; However, the Southwest Airlines cancellations are putting a snag in some plans.
As TCU prepares to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff, CBS 11 wanted to take a deeper look at the viral sensation that's had the crowds going at TCU games all season long—the Hypnotoad.
TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle was a single mother of two boys who moved to Fort Worth from Ohio after her husband died from brain cancer.
Bob Lilly talked with CBS 11's Keith Russell on TCU being selected as Texas' first team to make the College Football Playoff.
TCU has named Daniel Pullin as president of the university, a newly created position that will report to the school's chancellor.
TCU's Sonny Dykes was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year on Monday after leading the No. 3 Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the school.
TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.
