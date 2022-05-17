Nicole Baker is an Emmy-nominated evening anchor for CBS11 News at 5:00, 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. She joined the CBS DFW team in May 2022, after nearly four years as an anchor with CBS in Baltimore. Prior to Baltimore, Nicole spent nearly 10 years in newsrooms across the country including CNN.

Nicole was born and raised in Philadelphia, her father's hometown, but it was her mother's Georgia roots that helped her grow into what she calls a true "country-city" girl. She considers herself a southerner at heart and is thrilled to now call Texas home.

Nicole's love of journalism began by following her uncle's footsteps. He was well-known in Philadelphia radio when she was growing up. He convinced Nicole to try television and she never looked back. She started her first on-air job just days before her uncle passed away.

Nicole has a passion for people and storytelling. Whether it's covering the impact of mental health, highlighting societal inequities or being on the front lines of breaking news, her push to find the truth is deep. Beyond that, storytelling for Nicole is about connecting with people through culture.

Nicole is a big sister to two younger brothers and a "dog-mama" to two mixed poodles, Jackson and Nas.

When she's not entrenched in the news of the day, she loves reading, deconstructing documentaries and solving true-crime podcasts. In her free time, you'll find her near any body of water, a tennis court or exercising.

Nicole is excited to be closer to family in Texas. She has relatives in Arlington, San Antonio, Elgin and Killeen.

As a proud member of NABJ, Nicole recognizes the privilege of representing female journalists in such an important space. As an active legacy member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, she is also excited to get involved in the communities she serves now, here in North Texas.

Want to connect with Nicole? You can find her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or send an email to nbaker@ktvt.com